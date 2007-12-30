Lithium Batteries Banned From Checked Bags On Flights

The U.S. Transportation Department has barred travelers from packing loose lithium batteries in their checked bags on all flights. The Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration said the move is designed to help minimize the risk that such batteries could overheat and catch…
According to a Psychic, who conducted a free reading on Psychicguild, the probability of Asteroid 2007 WD5 hitting mars has increased from 1.3 percent to 3.9 percent. Which is about 1 in 25 odds. This new estimation comes from officials at the Near Earth Object Program at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL).If there is…
Genbrain is a new dietary supplement with promised nootropic properties. It promises enhanced long term memory, anti-aging benefits and improvements in performance, focus and efficiency. Are these claims justified? Check out the Genbrain offical website today for more details.
Today Sony Corporation announced it will stop making rear projection televisions. Sony said it would focus its resources on liquid crystal displays (LCD), and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technology. Sony said they will stop making the rear-projection TVs at three plants in Japan…
Scientist Creates New Life
Craig Venture is the first and only man in the world to publish his own Genome onto the Internet for the world to see. He and his scientific team were among the first (separate from the Human Genome Project) to map the Human…
Lightning Confirmed on Venus
For almost 30 years astronomers have stated the planet Venus probably has lightning. Unfortunately there was so much signal interference that this could not be confirmed. The New “Venus Express” Probe from the European Space Agency has confirmed there is lightning on this…
On Wednesday Google Launched Google Maps with My Location. This service is currently in beta but it’s very promising. It works by allowing users without GPS enabled phones to pinpoint their locations using their current mobile phones. It works by locating the user’s…
Welcome to Science News!
Welcome to http://www.science-news.org/ We will be delivering you with the most up-to-date Science and Technology related news as is comes in. Our sources are quite varied so our content will be fresh and interesting. Enjoy your visit and check back regularly. edit